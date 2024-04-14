Litecoin Price Hits $78.55 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $78.55 or 0.00122097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,422,125 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

