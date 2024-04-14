ICON (ICX) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $230.25 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,442,070 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
