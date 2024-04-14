River Street Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP remained flat at $22.91 during trading hours on Friday. 184,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,865. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

