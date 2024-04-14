River Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

