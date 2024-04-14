River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $5,932,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $6,871,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.91. 4,123,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

