River Street Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

River Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.91. 118,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,914. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

