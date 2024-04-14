DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,692 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.