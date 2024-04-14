Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.13. 6,562,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

