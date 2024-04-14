Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 540 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.20. 3,862,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

