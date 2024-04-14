Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 395,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,924. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

