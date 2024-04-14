Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,617. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

