River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 5,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $60.07. 8,090,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

