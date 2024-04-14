Keene & Associates Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 3,906,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

