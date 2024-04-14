TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TROOPS by 72.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter.

TROOPS Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. TROOPS has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

