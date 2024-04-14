Short Interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Rises By 42.9%

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 438,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Turnstone Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,464. Turnstone Biologics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

