Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,962 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $668.41. The company had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average of $581.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.