VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

UBND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,618. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.0884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

