TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TLSIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

