TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ TOP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 275,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $256.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

