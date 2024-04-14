Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expands By 26.5%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 766,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 471,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

