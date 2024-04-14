Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Increases By 37.5%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

