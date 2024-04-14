Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.12 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $259.37 million and $25.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,281,919 coins and its circulating supply is 856,814,909 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

