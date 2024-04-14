DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Financial Review

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $17.13 billion N/A $3.62 billion $2.35 8.39 Banco Santander (Brasil) $29.50 billion 0.67 $1.89 billion N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 21.11% 14.54% 1.06% Banco Santander (Brasil) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Banco Santander (Brasil) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services. In addition, the company provides financing and advisory services for infrastructure projects and capital markets instruments, as well as offers equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions services. Further, it offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, and investments to institutional investors, corporate clients, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides research services, as well as offers brokerage services for corporate, institutional, and individual investors. Furthermore, it provides deposits and other bank funding instruments, and debit and credit cards. The company provides financial services and products to its customers through multichannel distribution network comprising branches, mini-branches, ATMs, call centers, Internet banking, and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

