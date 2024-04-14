Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.74. The company has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.