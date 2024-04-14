Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.74. The company has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

