UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,000. Alibaba Group comprises 7.5% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 18,231,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

