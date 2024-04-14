dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.46 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $39,476.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00122652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011368 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,764,910 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98117593 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $40,965.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

