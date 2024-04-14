Kades & Cheifetz LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 825,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

