Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.18% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 372,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,607. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

