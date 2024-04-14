Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,463. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

