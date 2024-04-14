Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.45. 6,027,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,927. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.