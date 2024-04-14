SingularityNET Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $834.27 million and approximately $314.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,363.68 or 0.99885812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00092491 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

