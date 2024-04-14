MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.86 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and $1,320.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

