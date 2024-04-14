Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,478 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.32% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STRL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 135,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.