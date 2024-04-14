Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NXST stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.78. 255,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

