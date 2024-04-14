Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires Shares of 666,696 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 666,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,000. Permian Resources accounts for 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

