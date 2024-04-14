Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.17% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG remained flat at $42.64 on Friday. 1,455,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,703. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.