Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.17% of Verra Mobility worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $1,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 721,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

