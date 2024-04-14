Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 32,430 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of Integer worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Integer Stock Down 1.0 %

Integer stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 222,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

