Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE APAM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. 348,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

