Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $80.49. 611,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

