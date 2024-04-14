Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

POR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,295,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.