Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $28.88 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.