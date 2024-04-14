Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.83 and a 200 day moving average of $259.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 858.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

