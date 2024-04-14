Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,135,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.6 %

CVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,009. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

