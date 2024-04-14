Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

BX traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. 4,002,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

