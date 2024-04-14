Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,097,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, hitting $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

