Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 107,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,430,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.20. 6,045,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.25.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

