Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,449,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $239.94. 579,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,501. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

