Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. 11,577,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

