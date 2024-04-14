Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

