Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
